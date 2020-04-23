BJP's Kirron Kher Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Fumes At Cong's 'mafia Style Tactics'

Kirron Kher was enraged after Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Republic TV Editor, were physically attacked late on Wednesday. The actor-politician vented out her anger at Congress, after the attackers, who are Youth Congress workers, admitted that they carried out the attack on the instructions of the higher-ups. The BJP Member of the Parliament strongly condemned the ‘murderous attack’ and fumed at Congress for its ‘Mafia style tactics.’

Kirron Kher took to Twitter on Thursday and took a dig at Congress, accusing them of being the ‘most intolerant’ despite regularly bringing up the topic of intolerance. The Dostana actor accused the party of ‘suppressing the independence’ of the press by using violence.

Here’s the tweet

I strongly condemn the murderous attack on #ArnabGoswami last night. Shame on Congress for these Mafia style tactics. The people screaming about intolerance are the most intolerant, trying to suppress independence of the press by violence. — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) April 23, 2020

Earlier, the Chandigarh MP’s actor-husband Anupam Kher had also strongly condemned the attack, terming it ‘utter cowardice.’ The veteran added that such acts won’t be tolerated anymore as the nation has changed, while assuring Arnab Goswami that he has crores of people supporting him.

Many others from the film industry, like Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, had also condemned the attack.

I strongly condemn the attack on @republic Chief Arnab Goswami . https://t.co/5EiFirp0wx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 22, 2020

Arnab Goswami in a video revealed that his car was chased by two bike-borne men, who made abusive gestures, hit the car window, hurled a bottle while splashing a liquid, before overtaking the car. They were then accosted by the security guards

The two Congress Youth workers, have been arrested after a FIR was filed, hours after Arnab Goswami filed a complaint with the NM Joshi Marg Police station. The charges, however, were watered down as the police refused to mention Congress in the FIR despite the statement of the security trache attached with the complaint.

