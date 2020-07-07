Anil Kapoor Shares Workout Pics, Says 'never Been Fitter Than I Am Today'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s dedication towards fitness is something that leaves his fans in awe. Recently, the actor who likes to flaunt his workout schedules on social media, shared his post workout pictures and expressed his views on fitness. Anil Kapoor captioned the post and wrote that he feels workout has made him a better person now and he has grown more strong these days.

Anil Kapoor shares workput pic

In the picture, the Mubarakan actor can be seen in his workout clothes, shredding some extra kilos. While captioning the pictures, the actor wrote that he has never felt so much fit before than he is feeling nowadays. He also shared that he is currently staying mentally and physically fit as well.

I have never been fitter than I am today...stronger in mind, stronger in body... #motivatoniskey #moodoftheday pic.twitter.com/81gHXdcS3t — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 7, 2020

As soon as the versatile actor shared the picture on the micro-blogging site, scores of his fans hailed the actor’s inclination towards fitness and how he works hard to stay fit. One of the users wrote that the actor is looking younger in the pictures. Another user echoed similar sentiments and called him an “evergreen actor, a big entertainer.” The fan also commented that apart from his spectacular acting skills, Anil is also a humble human being. Another user appreciated his looks and commented that Anil looks at least 15 to 20 years younger than his real age.

Sir you are looking younger.

Some movies in looking old .

But I'm wrong. — Ş๓໐kēr Şi๓คຖt (@poddar_simant) July 7, 2020

Kapoor Saab aap jaise koi ho hi nahin salta. One man army! — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 7, 2020

You are an evergreen actor, a big entertainer. Love your acting and your are good humble human being — Ashish Gandhi (@gandhiashishs1) July 7, 2020

U never grow old sir. — Kshounish Mazumder (@Khounishmaz) July 7, 2020

Anil Kapoor is a fairly active celebrity on social media. On June 22, 2020, Anil Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to post a video of himself running on the tracks, going back to being his fit self. He captioned the video, “Back at it! As the post went up, it set the internet on fire. The post received more than 66,000 likes in no-time. His fans spammed the comment section of his post with comments of appreciation. Not only his fans but also Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor was left speechless. She commented on his post saying, “Dad” along with some funny emoticons.

