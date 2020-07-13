Anil Kapoor Leaves Fans Swooning Over His Workout Video, Shares Fitness Mantra

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s love for fitness and a healthy lifestyle is no secret. The versatile actor knows how to leave his fans amazed with his workout videos and pictures. The 63-year-old actor, who had once revealed that he cannot operate 'without exercising regularly', recently shared a video on social media where he can be seen flaunting his workout schedule while sweating some extra kilos at home.

Anil Kapoor gives major fitness goals with his workout videos

Anil Kapoor has always drawn attention with his super-fit body and oozing charm even at the age of 63. In the video uploaded by the actor on Twitter, Anil can be seen exercising rigorously by resting against the wall and performing squats. In the caption, the actor gave his own fitness mantra to have a fit body and mind. The Judaai actor gave a few tips to his fan-like training hard, maintaining a good body diet, having proper sleep, building immunity.

Read: Anil Kapoor Inspired Voguish Looks Which Are Perfect For A Brunch Date, See Pics

Read: Anil Kapoor's Fitness Level Makes Hrithik Roshan Say 'Baaki Sab Khatam'; See Pic

Train Hard. Sleep Well. Eat Right.

Stay Healthy. Build Your Immunity.

📸 #MarcYogiMead pic.twitter.com/tHtiySDQQp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 13, 2020

As soon as Anil shared the video on Twitter, scores of his fans were the first on to leave a comment under the inspiring post which is giving major fitness goals. One of the users hailed the actor’s dedication towards fi0tness and wrote that time and again Anil Kapoor has proved that for him age is just a number. Another user called his videos as “inspirational” and commented that his energy and enthusiasm always push other towards achieving a fit mind and body. A third user who was bowled over the actor’s workout videos chimed in and commented that Anil Kapoor has the potential to motivate his fans with his posts on social media. Another user expressed his concerns about the actor’s health and advised him to stay safe at home with his family.

Bole toh ek dum jhakkaas 🤗 anil sir — Rajat Tomar (@ImRaj94) July 13, 2020

Man!! Mu proved it again Age is jst a number... u look mre younger than mee — salim malbari (@malbarisalim) July 13, 2020

You are lying about your age, No way you are 60+, What an inspiration. Absolutely bowled over by your fitness level, your skin and your energy and enthusiasm at this age. — ShubhP (@ShubhP3) July 13, 2020

@AnilKapoor ji you are an inspiration. Please take care of your health and don't over exert. Wishing you a healthy life in times to come ahead. — Aakash Singhal (@Singhalaakash29) July 13, 2020

Sometime back, Anil Kapoor had shared some workout pictures and expressed his views on fitness. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that he feels workout has made him a better person now and he has grown more strong these days. In the picture, the Mubarakan actor can be seen in his workout clothes, shredding some extra kilos. While captioning the pictures, the actor wrote that he has never felt so much fit before then he is feeling nowadays. He also shared that he is currently staying mentally and physically fit as well.

Read: Anil Kapoor Shares Workout Pics, Says 'never Been Fitter Than I Am Today'

Read: 'Umra Ka Toh Lihaaz Rakhiye Sir': Fans In Awe Of Anil Kapoor's Latest Workout Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.