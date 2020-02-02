'Malang': Kapil Sharma Calls Anil Kapoor 'youngest', Veteran Gives Former This Big Title

Anil Kapoor’s ‘evergreen’ looks making headlines is not a news anymore. When the cast of Malang was unveiled last year, there were even memes on how the 62-year-old looked so youthful even at this age. And now the Tezaab star has been called the ‘youngest’ even in the company of his co-stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Anil Kapoor, along with the team of Malang, including Kunal Kemmu and director Mohit Suri, appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently. As the episode geared up for release on Sunday, Kapil introduced Anil Kapoor as the ‘youngest Malang’. While such a comment is perhaps not that uncommon for the veteran anymore, he bestowed a big title on the actor-comedian, calling him the ‘best host in the country.’

Here are the posts

With the best host in the country @KapilSharmaK9 ❤️😊🤗 https://t.co/7psvgwBQKg — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 2, 2020

The team of Malang is currently on a promotional spree for the romantic-action that hits the theatres on February 7. The story of the movie revolves around the romance between Aditya and Disha’s characters in Goa, before the entry of Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu’s characters bring a twist to their tale. Apart from the breezy romance between the duo, the movie also features some high-octane action sequences.

Malang brings the Mohit Suri-Aditya Roy Kapur jodi back after the blockbuster Aashiqui 2. The movie has been produced by T-Series, Luv Ranjan, among others. The songs of the film by multiple composers like Ankit Tiwari, Mithoon, among others are already making headlines.

