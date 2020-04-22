Anil Kapoor’s 'No Entry' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

No Entry released in 2005 and became one of the biggest comedies enjoyed by the audience. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitley, Esha Deol and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The movie revolves around Prem, who has multiple extra-marital affairs, who introduces his friends to the same lifestyle as his and teaches them how to lie to their wives to hide affairs. What ensues from these lies is confusion and some hilarious situations. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

Anil Kapoor’s No Entry Movie trivia according to IMDb:

Saif was offered the role of Kishen in the film when he was shooting for Kal Ho Naa Ho, but he eventually declined.

Sanjay Kapoor was signed to play a villain opposite Bipasha Basu in the film. His role was scrapped before the shooting started.

The film is one of Fardeen Khan's biggest commercial hits.

Satish Kaushik was to direct the film with Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in lead roles when the film started.

Post-2000, Anil Kapoor did not have a huge hit, and No Entry broke the bad spell for him.

Boney Kapoor was reported to be in debt during the release of this film and they had decided not to release the film until the debts are cleared, due to which the bookings of the film also got postponed. Salman Khan then helped Boney Kapoor during this time, and later earned much more then he invested.

This happens to be the only time Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan acted together in a film.

This movie is loosely based on the Telugu Movie Pellam Oorelithe

Here is a comic scene from the film

