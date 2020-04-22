Did You Know 'Judaai' Was Last Film Of Anil Kapoor & Sridevi Together? Learn More Trivia

Judaai, released in the year 1997, is a romance drama that is directed by filmmaker. The movie tells the story about Kajal (Sridevi) and her engineer husband Raj (Anil Kapoor). Kajal longs for a luxurious lifestyle whereas Raj is a simple man. Jhanvi, niece of Ravi's boss arrives from abroad and falls deeply in love with Ravi knowing that he is married with two kids. The plot twist is when Jaanvi offers money Kajal to marry her husband. Let's take a look at the interesting trivia from the movie.

Anil Kapoor's Judaai trivia

Judaai was the last time when Sridevi and Anil Kapoor worked together.

The only film in which Urmila Matondkar acted with Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Juhi Chawla and Karishma Kapoor were approached for Urmila's role.

The film had a low opening but picked up later due to strong word of mouth. It then did well worldwide.

Upasna Singh rose to fame with her dumb character and got many offers as character actress and comedian.

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is named after her character name in this film.

2NE1 song "Gotta Be You" (J-Doug Remix) sampled the song "Main Tumse Aise Milun".

The song "Judaai Judaai" had a Punjabi cover version in the album NO LIMITS by HUNTERZ. The song was sung by DCS (Shin).

The film itself was remade into a television series, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki on life OK.

Last film in which Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon acted together. Poonam was in a special appearance here. During the 80's Poonam had acted in 4 movies with Sridevi and played the parallel heroine in all of them. These include --Karma, Himmat aur mehnat, Sone pe suhaaga, Pathar ke insan.

Paresh Rawal's character of Hashmukhlal with a question mark on his head became quite famous.

Anil Kapoor signed the film only because his father asked him to. Ramesh Taurani and Nitin Manmohan had asked Boney Kapoor to sell them the Hindi rights to remake the film. But Boney wanted to make it himself for Sridevi. Anil has stated that had another producer made the film, he would not have acted in it. He felt the hero's role was weak compared to the roles of the two heroines.

The song Pyar Pyar Karte Karte was sampled from Scatman John song Ski Ba Bop Pa Dop Bop. The song Choo Na Na from Bal Brahmchari also sampled the same song.

Late actor Sridevi reportedly named her daughters Janhvi and Khushi after the names of heroines in this film and Hamara Dil Aapke Pass Hai (2000) respectively.

