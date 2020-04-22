Anil Kapoor's 2008 Film 'Tashan': Interesting Trivia That Will Leave Fans Surprised

Anil Kapoor is one of the most prolific celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has starred in several films and essayed myriad characters in them. Anil Kapoor began his career in the year 1979 with the film Hamare Tumhare. Anil Kapoor is known for his comedy roles in various films such as Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Biwi No.1 and many more.

In the year 2008, Anil Kapoor starred in the film Tashan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film did not work wonders at the box office. Tashan was based on love, drama, comedy and lots of action. It revolved around a group of four people from different backgrounds who embark on a journey in search of a suitcase containing ₹25 crores, which has been taken from a goon. Here’s taking a look at some interesting trivia about the film, Tashan.

Anil Kapoor had his chest shaved and tattooed for his part in the film.

Ajay Devgn had been the original choice of the director instead of Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor played the role of a villain for the first time.

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan played younger Saif Ali Khan in the movie.

This was the only movie that showed Kareena Kapoor in a two-piece bikini. Fans went on to laud the actor for her size zero figure and later went on to become a trend in India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell in love during the shooting of the film and went on to tie the knot in 2012.

The film was considered as one of the most awaited films of 2008, according to Indiafm.

