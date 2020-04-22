Anil Kapoor's 2008 Film 'Tashan': Interesting Trivia That Will Leave Fans Surprised

Quick links:
Anil Kapoor is one of the most prolific celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has starred in several films and essayed myriad characters in them. Anil Kapoor began his career in the year 1979 with the film Hamare Tumhare. Anil Kapoor is known for his comedy roles in various films such as Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry, Biwi No.1 and many more.
In the year 2008, Anil Kapoor starred in the film Tashan alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The film did not work wonders at the box office. Tashan was based on love, drama, comedy and lots of action. It revolved around a group of four people from different backgrounds who embark on a journey in search of a suitcase containing ₹25 crores, which has been taken from a goon. Here’s taking a look at some interesting trivia about the film, Tashan.
Also read | Anil Kapoor's Romantic Songs That Are Chartbuster Hits Even Today
Also read | Anil Kapoor Loves To Give Candid Poses And Here’s Proof | See Pictures
Also read | Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak' Was A Remake Of A Super-hit South Film; Learn More Trivia About It
Also read | Anil Kapoor: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Actor; Read To Know More
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.