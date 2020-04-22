Anil Kapoor Loves To Give Candid Poses And Here’s Proof | See Pictures

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. Here are pictures that prove that Anil Kapoor loves to give candid poses. Read-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actors and producers, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. The veteran actor has a massive following and is quite active on social media. Here are pictures that prove that Anil Kapoor loves to give candid poses-

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Reveals Quarantine Life Has Taken A Toll On His Daily Routine

Anil Kapoor loves to give candid poses and here’s proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Anil Kapoor has always been a fitness freak. The reason behind such a young and graceful body is that Anil Kapoor knows how to maintain it well. It looks like the actor has had a great workout session. He is seen wearing a grey t-shirt and black track pants, along with his black sunglasses.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Actor; Read To Know More

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Anil Kapoor is seen stunning in a black t-shirt and black jeans. The actor has worn a black and blue colour jacket on top. He has also worn a black watch.

Also Read | B-town Celebs Like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Set Fitness Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Anil Kapoor is seen elegantly posing in a black pant and blazer. He has worn a grey shirt within and has tied a black tie. He has worn a black watch and has kept hair completely groomed.

Also Read | Did You Know Anil Kapoor Had First Rejected 'Malang'? Read Interesting Trivia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Anil Kapoor is seen wearing an ochre colour two-piece set, with a pant and a shirt. He has worn a blue t-shirt inside. He has worn a black watch and has kept hair completely groomed.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories