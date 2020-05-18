Irrfan Khan Knew His Character From 'Haasil' Would Not 'die Soon', Says Tigmanshu Dhulia

Recently, filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia talked about how late actor Irrfan Khan had once spoken about his character in one of the movies titled Haasil. He had talked about how his character in the film “is not going to die soon.” Tigmanshu Dhulia had tweeted about this on Saturday. Read further ahead to know more details:

Tigmanshu Dhulia talks about late actor Irrfan Khan's performance in Haasil

According to reports, Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was the maker of Haasil, one of the most critically acclaimed films of Irrfan Khan, wrote a heartfelt tweet about the actor. In an interview with a leading portal, he also talked about Khan and the film and said that Haasil was a very tough film to make. It was hard for them to even release that film.

The filmmaker talked about the journey of making the film right from its conception to its release and said that Irrfan Khan was always there. He had faith in the film, Dhulia stated. He further said that when Khan saw the first cut and said his character is not going to die soon. Dhulia said this was “so true.”

Talking about Irrfan Khan’s acting in the film, Dhulia said that he did not get a National Award because Dhulia had a fight with the producer. So out of revenge, the filmmaker said, he (producer) did not send the film Haasil for the National Awards, which, he felt, was a huge blow.

Dhulia was sure that Khan would have got the award in 2004. He then further spoke about how the late actor was capable of achieving much more. He, as an actor, struggled a lot in his early days in Bollywood, Dhulia said.

Tigmanshu Dhulia further said that whatever Irrfan Khan did achieve internationally is unmatched by any other Indian actor so far. Khan’s demise in April left his fans heartbroken and shocked.

