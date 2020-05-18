Harsh Beniwal's #RoastNahiFryKarunga Trends On Social Media Amid The YouTube-TikTok Feud

There is an on-going battle between YouTube and TikTok stars. Now, Harsh Beniwal, a YouTuber, has surfaced amidst this issue and has created a buzz on the internet after releasing a video against TikTokers. This had led to a trend called #RoastNahiFryKarunga. Read further ahead to know more details:

ALSO READ |Lady Gaga's Legal Documents Leaked; Hackers Demand $42 Million Ransom From Her Law Firm

ALSO READ |Sharad Kelkar Shares Potbelly Photo Asking What To Eat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

#RoastNahiFryKarunga trends on the internet

According to reports, #RoastNahiFryKarunga trend has caught on after several memes and jokes against TikTokers started flooding the social media platforms. YouTube star Harsh Beniwal took to his official channel and posted a video where he was seen making jokes on TikTokers who make “cringe” videos. The video is titled A Day with Cringe TikTokers. Beniwal has said that on May 17, 2020, he was going to post his video at 7 pm for all the fans out there. Here is the tweet:

Aaj sham 7 Baje ajana Popcorn leke.#RoastNahiFryKarunga — Harsh SOGGY Beniwal (@iamharshbeniwal) May 17, 2020

Fans of the YouTube star are loving this video. According to reports, the ratings of the video making app have fallen in the last few days as people are uninstalling it from their smartphones after this controversy. Carry Minati is one of the lead YouTubers who is known for initiating this feud with one of his roasting videos. Carry Minati memes and videos are perfect for those who want to know the details of this on-going battle between the two cults.

For the unversed, this feud started when Carry Minati’s viral video titled YouTube vs TikTok: The End was taken down by YouTube. After this incident, YouTubers started acting out in support of Carry Minati. Popular YouTubers Technical Guruji and Hindustani Bhau also talked about how it was unfair and supported Carry Minati.

For the unversed, Carry Minati is one of the most widely known YouTubers and is among the most-followed people on the internet and YouTube platform. He was on the lead and also had a race earlier with the official channel of T-Series. Carry Minati vs TikTok is one of the most searched terms on the internet.

ALSO READ |Uttar Ramayan May 15 Written Update: Lord Rama Is All Set To Be The New King Of Ayodhya

ALSO READ |Here Are Some International Museum Day Quotes That You Can Share On This Day



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.