From A Child Artist To Winning National Award; Here's Saroj Khan's Journey Of Success

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3. She was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. Dhak Dhak, and Ek Do Teen, among many others, are a few iconic numbers in her repertoire. The late choreographer was born on November 22, 1948, as Nirmala Nagpal. With a career span of over four decades, Saroj Khan bagged three National Awards. Read on to know her journey from a background dancer to being touted as the 'mother of dance' in the film industry.

Saroj Khan's journey and lesser-known facts

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama and a background dancer in the late 1950s. Saroj performed as a background dancer in the popular song Aiye Meheraban from 1958's release Howrah Bridge. Although Khan started out in the early 70s, she became a household name in the mid to late 80s.

It was Sridevi starrer Nagina that made her a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance Main Naagin Tu Sapera was an instant hit. Her second collaboration with Sridevi, that was Mr India's song Hawaa Hawaai, also bagged immense love and praises from the critics. On the other side, her choreography for Madhuri Dixit's hit songs Dhak Dhak and Ek Do Teen, among many others, also received a positive response. Her choreography for songs Dola Re Dola, Yeh Ishq Haaye, and all songs of a south film Sringaram managed to take National Awards.

Talking about her personal life, in an old interview with a news portal, Saroj Khan revealed that she was only 13 years old when her guru Sonhanlal, 41, tied a black thread around her neck and declared it as a marriage. Within a year, she got pregnant and gave birth to her first child Hamid Khan (Raju Khan). Later they parted their ways, however, she continued to work for him as his assistant.

Reportedly, they reunited again and gave birth to their second child Hina Khan. But their marriage did not last long and in 1975 she married a businessman, Sardar Roshan Khan. Saroj Khan gave birth to their daughter Sukaina, who is known to run a dance institute in Delhi.

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 20, she was hospitalised after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to PTI that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

