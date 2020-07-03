Saroj Khan's Death: A List Of 10 Evergreen Songs That The Late Artist Choreographed

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan recently passed away in Mumbai on July 3. The artist suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her sad demise. She choreographed more than 2000 songs in her nearly four-decade-long career and was known as the Mother of Dance in India. She will always remain alive in the hearts of the people and her legacy will be remembered in the ages to come. The legendary artist used to love dancing and one of her favourite actors was Madhuri Dixit. Here's a look back at 10 songs that the artist choreographed:

1. Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga is an iconic song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. The song is evergreen and has been choreographed by Saroj Khan.

2. Hawa Hawai

Hawa Hawai is also a very famous song from the movie Mr India and features the late actor Sridevi. Both the actor and choreographer will forever be remembered for this wonderful song and its steps.

3. Tabaah Ho Gaye

Tabaah Ho Gaye is from the movie Kalank. The song will be remembered as one of the last songs that Saroj Khan choreographed.

4. Kaate Nahi Kat Te

Kaate Nahi Kat Te is a very dramatic song which features Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. The song has some sensuous steps given by Saroj Khan.

5. Ek Do Teen

Ek Do Teen is another Madhuri song that Saroj Khan choreographed. The song is very famous and is from the movie Tezaab (1988). The younger generation still groves to this song and its steps.

6. Choli Ke Peeche

Choli ke peeche song is from the movie Khalnayak. Another song that has Madhuri and Saroj cooking up a song that generations to come will remember. Saroj also won a Filmfare award for her efforts.

7. Nimbooda

A famous song featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, its steps can be credited to Saroj Khan. Fans can catch Aishwarya dancing to a groovy tune dressed in all blue with beautiful jewellery and performing some amazing steps.

8. Mere Hathon Me Nau Nau Chudiyan

Mere Hathon Me Nau Nau Chudiyan is also a very well known song. Did you know this song was also choreographed by Saroj Khan? From the movie Chandani, it features the duo of Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi.

9. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen

Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen is an evergreen song sung by Anu Malik and features Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. This song has also been choreographed by Saroj Khan.

10. Yeh Ishq Haaye

A really famous song featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor from the movie Jab We Met. Ye Ishq Haye, also choreographed by Saroj Khan, still has many admirers.

Promo Pic Credit: Saroj Khan's Instagram

