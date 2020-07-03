Saroj Khan Performing On 'Mohe Rang Do' Proves She Was Queen Of Expressions; Watch

Indian choreographer Saroj Khan’s untimely passing away on July 3, 2020, has left the film industry in a state of shock. She was well-known for her dancing skills and charming personality. Fans of the Saroj Khan have also been sharing several throwback pictures and videos as they remember her. Recently, one of her fans went on to share a video of Saroj where she can be seen acing her facial expressions.

In the video that was shared by her fan, Saroj can be seen grooving to the song Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani. She can be seen sitting on a chair and focusing on her facial expression and hand movements. The ace choreographer can be seen gracefully dancing to each and every word of the lyrics making fans go all hearts. Seeing the video, it is quite evident that the choreographer was a stunner when it came to her facial expressions. Watch the video below.

Fans went on to praise the dancer for her stunning moves and for her choreography skills. The video garnered over 6000 views and counting. One of the fans wrote, “Unbelievable choreography, there is a spark, very special different moves in her composition. I don't know how many times I have seen this video still it has the same spark.

Her old-age never stops her creativity unleashed. There is no retirement for talent.” While the other one wrote, “Queen of expression”. Check out a few more comments below.

About Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan began her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the film Nazraana. She then went on to learn dancing while working with choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she moved to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer, and then as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. However, she gained recognition for her work with Sridevi.

Saroj has choreographed many Bollywood songs and she became a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, giving hits like Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. She was one of Bollywood's most successful choreographers. She last choreographed for the song Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri in the film Kalank that released in 2019.

