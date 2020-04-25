Anil Kapoor Inspires With Body-building, Urges Fans To 'strengthen Body, Build Immunity'

Trust Anil Kapoor to not only wow his fans and audiences with his acting and his personality but also put everyone to shame with his well-maintained physique and age-defying looks. While under lockdown, the actor has channelled his energy to build his body as he had always wanted. He took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of himself and penned a long note detailing his motivation for the new ripped look.

Have a look:

Read | Anil Kapoor: Here are some interesting facts about the iconic actor; Read to know more

The Welcome actor wrote, "I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to bodybuilding, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results.". He revealed further that he has not taken any supplements to achieve the kind of body he has. He added, "My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years!"

Read | Anil Kapoor loves to give candid poses and here’s proof | See pictures

Anil Kapoor spoke about how it was the amount of free time that he had while under lockdown that finally made him go for his goal. "Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do.", said the actor.

He also said, "Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again."

Read | Anil Kapoor, at 63, flaunts his ripped biceps as Rhea Kapoor goes 'Ugh, parents'; see pic

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Read | Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit & Lata Mangeshkar wish Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.