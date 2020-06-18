Did You Know Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Alok Nath & Annu Kapoor Are Of The Same Age?

The Hindi film industry is undeniably one of the biggest film industries across the globe. Almost every year, there's a new face on the block who embarks on a journey to establish his/her name and place in the film fraternity like no other as some of the legendary actors of Bollywood. The Beta actor Anil Kapoor is one of the living legends of Bollywood whose contribution to the history of Indian cinema is remarkable and his career trajectory is proof.

The National Award-winning actor was born on December 24, 1956, and marked his debut in Bollywood in 1979 with director Umesh Mehra's Hamare Tumhare. However, did you know eminent actors including Sunny Deol, Annu Kapoor and Alok Nath were also born in 1956 and are of the same age as Anil Kapoor? Thus, here's a list of popular Bollywood actors who were born in 1956:

Also Read | Did You Know Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit Have Starred In 18 Films Together? Read Here

Anil Kapoor

Born in 1956, Anil Kapoor is the son of producer Surinder Kapoor and Nirmal Kapoor and the brother of Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. The legendary actor has starred in over 120 Bollywood films and has given the audience several cult films including Mr. India, Tezaab and Slumdog Millionaire to name a few. Till date, Kapoor enjoys a massive fandom across the country, on social media and otherwise.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Kirron Kher, Says 'There’s No One Like You'

Sunny Deol

The actor, director, producer and politician Sunny Deol was born on October 19, 1956, and is the son of legendary actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Sunny made his debut in Bollywood with 1983's romantic film Betaab alongside Amrita Singh and soon became one of the most successful leading actors of his time. The National Award-winning actor has given Bollywood some of the most iconic films like Ghayal, Border and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Annu Kapoor

The highly popular television presenter and film actor Annu Kapoor was also born in 1956, on February 20. The actor-host is best remembered for his television show Antakshari and his supporting roles in superhit films like Mr. India, Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2. Annu Kapoor also received the National Award for Supporting Actor for 2012's Vicky Donor.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Ramp Photos Will Simply Steal Your Breath Away

Alok Nath

One of the most iconic television and film actors, Alok Nath was born on July 10, 1956. Alok marked his debut in films with 1982's Gandhi, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture that year. Popularly known as the 'Babuji' of Bollywood, some of Alok Nath's most remarkable films include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

(Image credit: Alok Nath Instagram)

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Most Memorable Throwback Pictures With His Family

(Promo image credit: Anil Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Sunny Deol Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.