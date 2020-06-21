Anil Kapoor's Films That Were Remakes Of Regional Movies: 'Nayak', 'Calcutta Mail' & More

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is one of the most successful actors of the Bollywood film fraternity. Over the career span of four decades, the evergreen star has essayed versatile roles in more than 100 movies. Anil Kapoor has gained a humungous fan following because of his acting prowess across Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor has been a part of several movies that were a remake of regional films. Check out the list here.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai is a 2000 romantic-drama movie helmed by Satish Kapoor. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai is the remake of the Telugu film Pellichesukundam. Starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Sonali Bendre, the plot of the film revolves around the life of a rape victim who has turned away from her house after the sexual assault. Later, she finds shelter in the house of the man with strong morals and values.

Nayak

Nayak: The Real Hero is a 2001 political thriller movie helmed by S. Shankar. The movie stars Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Paresh Rawal and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. This hit Anil Kapoor starrer movie is the remake of the director’s own Tamil movie Mudhalvan. The plot of this critically acclaimed movie revolves around the life of a man who accepts a challenge to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for one day. He makes such a success of the opportunity that soon he is embroiled in a political conspiracy.

Badhaai Ho Badhaai

Badhaai Ho Badhaai is the remake of the Tamil film Poove Unakkkaga. The romantic-comedy film was directed by Satish Kaushik and stars Anil Kapoor, Keerthi Reddy and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. The plot of the movie unveils how a beautiful bond between neighbours are broken when Anjali Chaddha and Anthony D’Souza fall in love and elope to re-locate. Twenty-seven years later, their son returns to reunite his grandparents.

Calcutta Mail

Calcutta Mail is a 2003 thriller film helmed by Sudhir Mishra. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Choodalani Vundi. Starring Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Avinash. He comes to a city where everyone wants to kill him.

My Wife’s Murder

My Wife’s Murder is a 2005 thriller movie helmed by Jijy Philip. The movie is a remake of Telugu film Madhyanam Hathya by Ram Gopal Varma. Starring Anil Kapoor, Suchitra Krishnamurti and Nandana Sen, the film follows the life of Ravi Patwardhan who accidentally hits his wife after a heated argument, leading to her death.

