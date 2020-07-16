Anil Kapoor, Kajol And Others Tease Release Of Their Films On Netflix

Several Bollywood actors recently took to their official social media handle on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, and hinted their film release on Netflix. They captioned their post using #ComeOnNetflix. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Bollywood actors set for Netflix film release

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, theatres will be kept shut for an indefinite period of time. Thus, filmmakers and actors are turning to OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others for the release of their films. Not everyone was on board with the idea of releasing their films on OTT platforms, but several actors and filmmakers have now agreed that it will be in everyone’s best interest to release films on these streaming services.

Now, several Bollywood stars namely Anil Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Kajol, Pooja Bhatt, Yami Gautam, and Radhika Apte, took to their official social media handle and teased a Netflix release of their upcoming films with the #ComeOnNetflix. In their social media posts, these actors are asking Netflix to drop the list of releases for their fans as they “cannot keep a secret for so long”.

On July 15, 2020, veteran actor Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter and posted a video where she said, “Come on Netflix! Are you telling them or should I? This ‘no comments’ thing is not my style.” The Sadak actor captioned it saying, “#ComeOnNetflix 🤐😉❤️ @NetflixIndia.” Here is the tweet:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also posted a video where he is sitting in his ‘Gaitonde’ style and chooses to stay silent. Instead, he let his caption do the talking and wrote, “अरे कब तक ये बात अंदर ही रखोगे? #ComeOnNetflix! Here is the post:

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are all geared up for the release of their crime drama thriller film titled Raat Akeli Hai. The project is helmed by Honey Trehan. Apte also took to her official social media handle and posted a video. In the video, she is not as calm as Gaitonde and seems to be quite agitated, asking Netflix to announce the film dates. She also teased the name of her film in the caption, saying, “#ComeOnNetflix iss raat ki subah toh hogi right?” Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Bollywood celebs on Come On Netflix

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Date set hai, bas RSVP baaki hai! #ComeOnNetflix let's do this! 💍💃🏼 pic.twitter.com/fWB0keKraq — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 15, 2020

#ComeOnNetflix bhai, it's time for the battle of the best! 💪 pic.twitter.com/62R2wPNMNj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 15, 2020

Haha #ComeOnNetflix you've become better than me in keeping secrets! Not fair 🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/vznjGkFb2E — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 15, 2020

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.