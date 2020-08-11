Anil Kapoor Looks Back At His First Photoshoot With 'James' Rishi Kapoor For 'Vijay'

Anil Kapoor seems to reminiscing old golden days while recalling his working experience with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. As his 1988 film Vijay which featured the two actors together clocked 32 years of its release on August 11, Anil shared a throwback picture from his first photo shoot with Rishi Kapoor. Anil Kapoor shared the set of pictures on Twitter where the two actors can be seen striking a cool pose for the camera.

Anil recalls first photo shoot with Rishi Kapoor

While captioning the post, Anil recalled his first photoshoot with Rishi’s character James in the film Vijay. The two actors in the pictures are leaving the hearts of the fans fluttered with their dashing and charming personality. Scores of his fans who were in awe of the two actors quickly shared their views on the pictures from the photoshoot in the comment section. One of the users thanked the actor for reviving childhood memories with the film.

A second user chimed in and wrote that it's been 32 years and Anil Kapoor still looks so young and dashing like he is today. Another follower mourned the demise of Rishi Kapoor and wrote that he still cannot believe that it's been four months since he has left for heavenly abode. Another user hailed Anil Kapoor’s acting skills and wrote that he never fails to spread charm with his iconic roles and film.

First Photoshoot with James for Vijay... it’s been 32 years... #32yearsofVijay pic.twitter.com/Z7Mh2DZjLE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 11, 2020

I don't care about box office results..but I liked this movie.songs, location and specifically Anil Kapoor..kamal ki performance..tera karam hi teri vijay hai — Neeraj Verma (@verma11neeraj) August 11, 2020

32 years yet you still look identical.. You're strongly making me consider that time travel is possible.. — Rishabh Vashist (@rishanatomy) August 11, 2020

You guys made our childhood memories beautiful with your beautiful movies stay blessed love from Pakistan ❤️ — sona usman (@sonasani777) August 11, 2020

James, gone too soon. 💔💔Can’t believe it has been four months without Rishi Kapoor !! Movies won’t ever be the same. 😭😭😭😭 — Rishi Loops 🎸 (@RishiLoops) August 11, 2020

Vijay also starred Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, and Meenakshi Sheshadri as parallel leads. The film was directed by Yash Chopra. The story of the film revolves around Lala, a widower, who is dismayed to learn that both his children plan to marry people of lower classes. He gives his son's pregnant fiancee a blank check and asks her to leave, but 25 years pass before the check is cashed, and Lala sets out to discover the reason. Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. The actor succumbed to his battle against blood cancer after undergoing treatment for it in the US for about two years.

