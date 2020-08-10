Anil Kapoor Wishes Sister Reena On Birthday With Old Pics, Says 'May You Cry Less'

On Monday, August 10, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with a birthday note for sister Reena. The post featured five throwback pictures of Anil Kapoor's sister; right from childhood to Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Instagramming the slideshow, Anil Kapoor wrote a caption, which read, "Happy Birthday to the best sister in the whole world...Reena you’ve always been so loving, caring & the favourite of the entire family for obvious reasons! May you stay happy, healthy, cry less ðŸ˜œ and laugh more forever (sic)". Scroll down to take a look.

Anil Kapoor wishes sister Reena

Talking about the birthday post, it received more than 15k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). Meanwhile, a section of Anil Kapoor's followers flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. On the other side, few of his fans poured in wishes on Reena.

Meanwhile, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also shared a throwback picture of her aunt on the occasion of her birthday. She tagged Reena and wrote, "Happy birthday (sic)". She also added a red-heart emoticon.

A peek into Anil Kapoor's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, from the past few days, Anil Kapoor's family is seen to be ruling his media feed. A couple of days back, Anil Kapoor congratulated daughter Rhea as she posed for the cover of Forbes India and also made to its list of "Ultimate 120". Sending warm wishes to his daughter, Anil wrote, "This is just the beginning... here’s to all the covers that you will be a part of in the future by the grace of God ", in his caption.

Apart from sister and daughter, the 60-year-old actor also poured love on his son-in-law Anand Ahuja as the latter turned a year older on July 30. Sharing a few stunning pictures of Anand, Kapoor penned an emotional note, which read, "You may not have been born into our family but you seem to be born to be a part of it!! Happy Birthday @anandahuja! It takes a thousand prayers & a million acts of kindness to get blessed with a son-in-law like you and we are extremely proud of you".

Anil Kapoor's projects

Talking about the professional front, he was last seen in Mohit Suri's multi-starrer Malang. The film featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Disha Patni in the lead. Reportedly, the film did a decent business at the box-office. Next, he will be seen in a Netflix original, titled AK VS AK, along with director Anurag Kashyap.

