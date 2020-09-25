Anil Kapoor Admits Making Goof-up While Shooting 'Judaai' With Urmila Matondkar; Watch

On September 24, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor re-shared a video-tweet on the micro-blogging site, which was a snippet from a song of the actor. The video captured a small section of a song, Mujey Pyaar Hua, from the film Judaai. The song featured Urmila Matondkar along with Anil Kapoor.

The caption of the tweet grabbed the attention of Anil Kapoor as it highlighted that the actor's jacket did not have a pocket. Sharing his reaction, the actor poked fun while stating that since then he has always checked the pockets before starting the shoot. The Twitter user, who shared the video, quipped that he remembered laughing in the theatre while watching the same scene. Scroll down to take a look at Anil Kapoor's tweet.

Anil Kapoor's witty take on learning from Judaai

Since then I always check the pockets before we start shooting ðŸ˜‚ https://t.co/E2b5PWVCMG — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2020

Within a few hours, Anil Kapoor's tweet managed to garner more than 11k likes; and is still counting. So far, the video has bagged more than 197k views on Twitter. A section of fans took to the comments section and shared their reaction to the same. A user wrote, "After this shoot Manju bhai started using wrap around glasses" along with a GIF.

After this shoot Manju bhai started using wrap around glasses ðŸ˜‚ @AnilKapoor @indiarama pic.twitter.com/52hxDuBzvO — Vicky B (@Vicky0765) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, a user praised the actor while calling him "energetic young man" and asserted that he never noticed the goof-up since childhood. Agreeing with the same, another Twitter user wrote, "so many people noticing it now that it’s enough to prove not even one person notice Anil Kapoor in this shot". Check out a few reactions below.

Details of Judaai

Talking about the film, Judaai, starring Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar and Sridevi released in 1997. The Raj Kanwar directorial film was a major commercial success as it became the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of 1997. Apart from the lead actors, the cast of the film featured various versatile actors, such as Kader Khan, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Upasana Singh and Saeed Jaffrey.

On the other side, actor Poonam Dhillon was seen playing a guest appearance. The Hindi adaptation of a 1994's Telugu film, Subhalagnam, revolved around a woman who sold her husband to a rich girl. Interestingly, Urmila Matondkar bagged a Filmfare and several awards for her performance in the film.

