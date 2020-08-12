Nia Sharma Croons & Dances On Urmila Matondkar's 'Tanha Tanha' Amid Shooting; Watch

On Wednesday afternoon, Nia Sharma gave a sneak peek into how shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India looked like in the rains. She posted a video that gave a glimpse of how she danced in the rains on the helipad. As seen in the clip, Nia Sharma croons and dances on Urmila Matondkar's song, Tanha Tanha from the film, Rangeela. Nia Sharma wrote, "Because Helipad, and the crazy baarish.."

Nia Sharma dances on Tanha Tanha

Nia Sharma also shared many group pictures with her co-contestants Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, and a few other people. In another post, Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself that sees her enjoying the rains. The Naagin 4 actor wrote, "Stunt hota rahega. Baarish ke maze lelo."

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar shares throwback photo of Sanjay Dutt, wishes him a speedy recovery

As per the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, Karan Wahi is all set to break a matki from a suspended height. To celebrate Janmashtami 2020, the makers have brought in a new stunt on the show. The promo shows Karan trying his level best to break the matki. He gets scared at first; however, with the support of his friends, he completes the task. The promo ends with Karan, left all alone on a height, and the rest of the contestants walk away.

Meanwhile, on August 12, Bharti Singh also posted an amusing video on her Instagram wall. As seen in the video, Bharti grooves to the beats of Dia Mirza's song Zara Zara and twirls around the host, Rohit Shetty. As she dances around, an instant peal of laughter bursts among the contestants. On sharing the clip, Bharti wrote, "hahahahha rohit sir aapne aisa kiu kiya. I love my job."

Also Read |Director Rajat Mukherjee passes away; Urmila Matondkar, other stars recall fond memories

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India update

As per the recent episodes, Rithvik Dhanjani quit the show due to his personal reasons. When he left the show, he also handed over his champion jacket to his friend, Karan Wahi. Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi competed against each other in the final task. When Rohit Shetty declared the timings, Jay won the task. The other task also saw a tough competition between Bharti and Karan Patel as a team, and Jay and Karan Wahi as another team. As per the results, Bharti-Karan won the task. Moreover, there was no elimination.

Also Read |Saroj Khan was replaced by Ahmed Khan for 'Tanha Tanha' from 'Rangeela'?

Also Read | Nia Sharma, Nidhhi Agerwal, Debina Bonnerjee: Who styled white frilly outfit better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.