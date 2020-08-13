Urmila Matondkar Says 'namastes Are New Hugs', Asks Fans To Follow Traditional Way

Actor Urmila Matondkar recently uploaded a photo on Instagram to share an important message with her followers. To spread awareness about COVID-19 prevention measures among the common public, the actor urged people to greet each other with a namaste. She also made creative use of her caption to shed some light on the topic.

Urmila Mantondar urges fans to follow the Indian tradition

Urmila Matondkar shared a picture and wrote about greeting people with a namaste. In the caption of her monochrome post, she wrote that namastes are the new hugs, as mentioned by Google India. She expressed how 'lovely' that is and has gone on to add more. She added that ' namaste means my soul honours your soul'. When people do namaste, they 'honour the love, light, beauty, truth and kindness' within the opposite person. She further said that by 'sharing these things, there is no distance or difference' between anyone and that everyone is the same. Take a look at her post:

Fans reaction on Urmila’s post

As soon as the actor shared the photo, fans in huge numbers gushed to drop in comments. While some commented with hearts, many also said that they were a big fan of the Rangeela actor. One of her fans wrote, “Mam I’m Big fan of you â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤â¤”. While another wrote, “Ma’am look like Madhubala â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ðŸ”¥”. Take a look at fan reactions on Urmila Matondkar’s post:

Apart from her, a few months back, many Bollywood celebs requested everyone to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting each other with a namaste. Salman Khan posted a picture and wrote about traditionally welcoming people with a namaste. He posted a photo while posing in a gym, and in the caption, he wrote that to stay protected, one must greet people with a namaste.

Anupam Kher, who always keeps his fans updated about the current affairs, shared a similar post regarding the COVID-19 issue. The actor advised his fans to not shake hands with others to stay safe and not be infected by the deadly virus. Anupam Kher also told them that one must maintain personal hygiene and greeting people with a namaste is also hygienic.

