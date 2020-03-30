Sonam Kapoor's Films That Are Inspired By Books - 'The Zoya Factor', 'Aisha', & 'Padman'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has featured in many movies that were inspired by novels and books. Starting from her movie Aisha to her latest movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor's movies have taken inspiration from famous books by foreign and Indian authors. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's movies that were adapted from various bestselling novels of all time.

Aisha

Sonam Kapoor's movie Aisha, which released in 2010, was inspired by Jane Austen's novel Emma. The movie was produced by Anil Kapoor Films Company and featured actors like Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey, and Amrita Puri. The songs from Aisha became very famous because of the unique melody. All the songs were composed by music maestro Amit Trivedi.

The Zoya Factor

The 2019 movie The Zoya Factor was the last movie Sonam Kapoor appeared in as of yet. The Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor movie was based on a book titled The Zoya Factor. The novel is written by Anuja Chauhan who is famous for her works like Battle For Bittora, Those Pricey Thakur Girls, The House That BJ Built and many more. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Padman

The Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman was based on the life of a Tamil Nadu social activist named Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created low-cost sanitary napkins. But, Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad is credited for the conceptualisation of this movie. Twinkle Khanna also served as one of the producers for this movie. According to various reports on different portals, Twinkle Khanna intended to make people aware of Arunachalam Muruganantham and his underrated project.

