Here Are 5 Reasons Why Anil Kapoor's 'Mr. India' Is A Cult Film

Science fiction films were a new thing in Bollywood back when Mr. India had released. The film starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi became one of the best sci-fi films of its time. It was every kid’s dream that time to own a watch like the one Mr. India had. This also made Anil Kapoor and Sridevi one of the most-loved pair on screen. Read five reasons why Mr. India is a cult film.

Here are 5 reasons why Mr. India is a monumental film:

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor’s chemistry

Mr. India was Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s first film together. Sridevi played the role of a journalist in the film who’s also a tenant in Anil Kapoor’s orphan home. Their chemistry in the film was most appreciated and they starred in several films together like Lamhe, Judaai, Heer Ranjha.

Amrish Puri’s cult dialogue

Amrish Puri played a negative role in the film Mr. India. He played the role of an International crime lord ‘Mogambo’ in the film. His character had a cult dialogue "Mogambo Khush Hua" that stuck in everyone’s mind, making it a cult dialogue. Amrish Puri’s role as Mogambo is one of his most memorable roles in a Bollywood film.

One of the first superhero films

Mr. India was a film about a man who runs an orphan home and is harassed by gangsters who wants to own his house. Anil Kapoor as the lead then decides to use his father’s invention of an invisible watch to fight the goons. Mr. India was one of the first films of Bollywood under the superhero genre.

Sridevi’s iconic song

Sridevi played the role of a journalist in the film Mr. India who later helps the hero in fighting the goons. Her song disguised as Hawa Hawaii was one of the main highlights of the film. Right from her dance moves to her quirky outfits, the audience loved her performance to bits. The film proved to be a turning point in her career.

Anil Kapoor’s character

Mr. India is an entertaining family film filled with humour, moral lessons, creative imagination and the tag line which says good wins over evil. Anil Kapoor played the role of an orphan man in the film who grows up and dedicates his life to taking care of orphan children. Although he struggles financially, he makes sure to take care of all the children and protects them from all odds. Moreover, his character of fighting the goons like a hero makes it a cult character.

