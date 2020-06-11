Priyanka Chopra's Films Where She Played A Maharashtrian Character Convincingly

Priyanka Chopra is one of the Bollywood actors who enjoys experimenting with her roles. She is known to play complex and interesting characters on screen. Her portrayal of the typical Maharashtrian girl in movies has always been perfect according to fans as the actor does her best to portray a character in all its rawness. Here are some films in which Priyanka Chopra played a typical Maharashtrian girl.

Priyanka Chopra's films where she played a Maharashtrian girl

Agneepath

Agneepath was one of the most anticipated films of 2012 and had a huge star cast, including the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. The movie revolved around a boy's vengeance against a man who killed his father. Priyanka Chopra played the love interest of Hrithik Roshan's character in the film. Her portrayal of a typical girl next door was fun as there were several moments where she was quirky and quite straight forward. Her performance was loved by fans and was praised by critics alike.

Kaminey

Priyanka Chopra played the love interest of Shahid Kapoor's character in this film. Here too she was a Marathi girl; however, instead of being quirky, this one was a more serious role. The actor not only played the part with conviction but also managed to give some interesting scenes as well. Priyanka Chopra was tremendously praised for her work in the film and was loved by all her fans for an amazing character that she brought to life.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is one of the most loved films of all time as it managed to break several records at the box office. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai, the first wife of Peshwa Bajirao. Her character as the Peshwin Bai of the Maratha empire was quite convincing and it reflected in the way she delivered her dialogues and mannerisms.

In several scenes, Priyanka Chopra also followed Maharashtrian mannerism which went perfectly well with her character overall. Despite not having much screen time as compared to her co-stars, Priyanka Chopra was loved immensely in the scenes that she did feature in. She won several praises from fans and critics who found her role to be very convincing as the wife of the Peshwa.

