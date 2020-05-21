'Every Day Is A New Struggle': Arjun Kapoor On Coping With His Mother's Demise

Actor Arjun Kapoor often takes to his social media handle to express his love and remembrance for his mother, Mona Kapoor. Just months before he was expected to celebrate his big Bollywood debut in 2012, the actor lost his mum. Arjun recently opened up about dealing with the loss of his mom.

In a recent interview with an entertainment channel, Arjun Kapoor opened up about coping with loss. He went to say that it has been eight years since his mother passed away and he is still not adapted to it. He further went on to say that he cannot give any kind of advice on it because every day is a new struggle. He further described saying that it is 'like your backbone has been broken and they are telling you to walk'.

Arjun Kapoor further added that his sister, Anshula Kapoor has emerged as his pillar of support. He also went on to say that he envies such kind of people who have stability and who can go to their mothers as it makes a big difference. Arjun revealed that his stability comes with having his sister, Anshula around him but during the start, his sister was working in Delhi and he was alone.

And while he used to be alone he would be spending his time away from home as he did not want to be alone at home. He used to deal with it by not facing it and just running away from it. And as years went by he had to accept the act and be home.

Arjun Kapoor opened up about dealing with the difficult phase in his life. He revealed that they had not touched her room for at least six years. They then realised that it is not a normal thing to have a room locked up forever especially when one does not have enough place in the house. He added saying that for him and his sister, “the house is her.”

The actor also said that as he goes out to work and does all sorts of amazing things. but when he gets home, he can’t tell his mother what he did the entire day, so it feels incomplete. He also revealed that whatever he does, the void will always remain. He also said that he has to be spontaneous and understand it, accept it, positively think about her and then move ahead.

