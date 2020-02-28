Javed Akhtar Slams Shekhar Kapur For Staking Claim On 'Mr India', Calls It His 'creation'

Mr India row continues as lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar slammed Shekar Kapur for his 'creative outrage' with Mr India Trilogy creators. Ali Abbas Zafar had taken to Twiter to announce a film by the said name. However, reports suggest that the film is loosely based on the cult-classic Mr India. When the news broke out, Shekhar Kapur, the director of the 1987 film was enraged that no one shared or bothered to mention the remake to him. To this, Javed Akhtar claimed that the film is his creation.

He had tweeted the following which started the Mr India row

The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me.



The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 27, 2020

Replying to this Javed Akhtar claimed through his Twitter post that the film is his creation and back then when he was not credited Shekhar Kapur did not have a problem. According to Javed, the script and even the title was his creation and he gave it away to Shekhar Kapur. The Mr India row is taking an ugly turn as Sonam Kapoor and others believe that the film is being made rather unfairly. Ali Abbas Zafar has however not responded to any of the statements.

Javed Akhtar replied with the following tweet adding to Mr India row

Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours .I gave it all to you . Yes you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine . It wasn’t you idea . It wasn’t your dream — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 28, 2020

Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly directing Mr India Trilogy. He had taken to Twitter to announce the project. Mr India row started here as according to Shekar Kapur, Javed Akhtar and Sonam's post, they did not know about the remake. Abbas had shared the following post.

Mr India row grows as Sonam Kapoor is also disappointed in the abrupt remake of the film

Abbas' post that started the Mr India row

Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 17, 2020

