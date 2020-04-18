After 'Mr India' row, Pooja Bhatt reacts to 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' remake announcement

Remakes have been a constant feature of Bollywood films. Be it a South film remake Kabir Singh turning out to be a blockbuster, a remake of yesteryear classic Pati Patni Aur Woh tasting success or Hollywood classic Forrest Gump being adapted by Aamir Khan — adaptations have been common in the film industry. However, when a much-loved film is adapted, fans and even those associated with the original often express their disapproval.

Recently, the news of Anil Kapoor’s Mr India being recreated into a franchise had created a row, not just among fans, but also among celebrities with director Shekhar Kapur and Sonam K Ahuja reacting to it. And with plans afoot to take Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin forward, it seems similar reactions could be on the cards.

The lead actress of the film, Pooja Bhatt did not seem too pleased with the idea, if her reaction to a netizen has anything to go by. A Twitter user wrote that the romantic film, also starring Aamir Khan, defined childhood for many of the 90's kids, and that their ‘dil sach mein nahi maanta’ (hearts did not agree) for the film to be touched for any remake, reboot or sequel without the lead pair and Anupam Kher.

The Zakhm star agreed to the point and posted that it was definitely not a great idea without the director Mahesh Bhatt.

Here’s the post

Bhushan Kumar on Friday had announced that he had plans to take forward Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, and Aashiqui, which has already been recreated once. The T-Series chief was quoted as saying that his family's productions were big hits in that era and it was a great responsibility for him to take forward his father Gulshan Kumar’s legacy.

Previously, the news of Mr India being picked up by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar for a new franchise had received strong responses from Shekhar Kapur and Sonam K Ahuja. While the director was unhappy about not being consulted for it, lamenting the lack of rights for a filmmaker and even contemplating legal action, Sonam had termed it ‘disrespectful’ that her father was not informed about it, with the classic being a part of his legacy.

