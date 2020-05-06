Anil Kapoor’s Top 5 Highest-rated Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories. Anil Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked as his debut. In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great films. Here are Anik Kapoor’s top five rated movies according to Rotten Tomatoes. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor’s top five highest-rated movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol is a Brad Bird directorial. The movie cast includes Anil Kapoor, Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, and Simon Pegg in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an IMF that is shut down when it's implicated in the bombing of the Kremlin, causing Ethan Hunt and his new team to go rogue to clear their organization's name. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures With Irrfan Khan From 'Slumdog Millionaire' Days

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Anil Kapoor has been a part of Danny Boyle and Loveleen Tandan’s co-directed Slumdog Millionaire. It is a romance drama movie. Dev Patel and Freida Pinto also play pivotal roles in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a Mumbai teenager, who reflects on his life after being accused of cheating on the Indian version of "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?". The critically acclaimed film even made it to the Oscars. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Starred In Several Hit Movies Alongside Anil Kapoor; See List

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. The movie also has Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted lesbian, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares A Throwback 'Majnu' Pic From Archives; Anil Kapoor Reacts

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, Dil Dhadakne Do, is a multi-starrer, having Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Ranveer Singh playing the lead characters. Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar also played pivotal roles in the film. It is a romance-comedy drama movie. The plot of the film revolves around the Mehra family, who must contemplate over their way of living and their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. The film did really well at the box-office. The movie did well at the box-office and has a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's Style Hacks To Take Fashion Cues From And Upgrade Your Wardrobe

Fanney Khan (2018)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan. The movie also cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Fanney Khan, a struggling singer who wants to make his daughter a big name in the music world. The film did really well at the box-office and has a 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.