Anil Kapoor’s 'Karma' Was His First Film With Sridevi; Read More Trivia

The Anil Kapoor starrer Karma was an action and drama flick which was directed by Subhash Ghai. The multi-starrer movie, Karma had Anil Kapoor star opposite Dilip Kumar. Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Nutan and Jackie Shroff. Owing to the talented star-cast, the movie, Karma was reportedly a huge box office success.

The Anil Kapoor starrer was also bankrolled by Subhash Ghai himself. The plot of Karma revolved around a police officer recruiting some prisoners on a mission to capture some deadly terrorists. The movie was penned by Subhash Ghai, Kader Khan and Sachin Bhowmick. Here are some interesting trivia attached to the film Karma which will make you want to watch the film again.

Interesting facts which every Anil Kapoor fan must know about

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's first film

Karma marked the first collaboration of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. But their pairing went on to give Bollywood, one of its most popular on-screen pairs. Anil Kapoor went on to do several films with Sridevi like Mr. India, Lamhe and Judaai.

Rajinikanth was the initial choice for the film

The director of the film, Subhash Ghai had initially written Naseeruddin Shah's role for superstar Rajinikanth. However, Anil Kapoor along with his brother Boney Kapoor requested Subhash Ghai to take Naseeruddin Shah instead of the film. Anil Kapoor had suggested Ghai that taking Naseeruddin Shah in the film will add a certain level of respectability to it.

Anupam Kher and Dilip Kumar's banter

Anupam Kher who shared the screen space with his idol, Dilip Kumar, in the movie, shared an interesting memory of their earlier banter with him. Anupam Kher had told Dilip Kumar on the sets of the film that he had bumped into the legendary actor during his struggling days. Anupam Kher further told Dilip Kumar that the latter spoke to him for around 15 minutes thinking he was somebody else, hearing which, the latter had a good laugh.

Sridevi's big decision

Sridevi regretted being a part of the film. The actor thought since the movie was a multi-starrer, she had not much to do in it. Since then Sridevi had also decided to keep a distance from multi-starrer projects.

The film was completed sooner than expected

The film was wrapped up within 14 months. This surprised many people as the film had a multi star-cast. Owing to the other commitments of these actors, people thought that the movie would take more time to be completed.

