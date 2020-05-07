Interesting Facts About Kajol & Anil Kapoor's Film 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'

Starring Kajol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain was a super hit at the box office. The film followed the life of a married couple who sign a bond right before their wedding, that if they do not fall in love within a year, they would separate. The turn of events, however, makes them come together after a year. Take a look at some interesting facts about the film.

Trivia about Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain is the only film that stars actors Kajol and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

Initially, Ashok Thakeria wanted to remake the film with Indra Kumar. However, the ended up losing the rights to D. Rama Naidu.

In one scene in the film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Anil Kapoor is seen playing pool. The song played in the background is Ricky Martin's Maria.

The film was originally offered to Ajay Devgn, Kajol’s husband.

Anupam Kher plays the role of Anil Kapoor’s father in the film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and in real life, Anupam Kher is just a year older to Anil Kapoor.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain is a remake of a Telugu film Pavitra Bandham.

Parmeet Sethi is seen as a villain in this film. Previously he was seen as a villain in Kajol’s blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Sadhu Meher is seen as Badri Prasad in the film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. He made an appearance on the big screen was several years and fans were delighted to watch him.

