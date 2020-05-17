Jennifer Lopez And Jane Fonda Starrer 'Monster-in-Law' Trivia; Read

Monster-in-Law starred actors Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda and Michael Vartan in the lead roles. This film marks the comeback of Jane Fonda after 15 long years. Jennifer Lopez and her on-screen mother-in-law failed in terms of giving their comedy punches, the film depicted the classic relationship between the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law. Here are some interesting trivial of the film.

Jennifer Lopez starrer Monster-in-Law trivia

The ex-connection

Jennifer Lopez and Michael Vartan’s exes were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner who married each other after breaking up with them. Will Arnett is the ex-husband of Amy Poehler and Adam Scott played her husband on Parks & Recreation.

Pictures

Several pictures are seen on Jane Fonda’s table. All the pictures on this table with famous people were real pictures. She had pictures with Oprah Winfrey, Ted Turner, Jon Voight and Gloria Steinem. The only fake things on her table wad the cover of Time Magazine.

Jane Fonda’s confession

Jane Fonda made her comeback after 15 long years with the movie Monster-in-Law. She joined the film after the filming of Elizabethtown was pushed back by a few months. She later confessed that the screenplay of the movie was not good but she chose it for a comeback because Jennifer Lopez was leading the film.

Jane Fonda was last seen in the movie Stanley & Iris in 1990 and then made a comeback with Monster-in-Law. She lived in Atlanta, Georgia, during this time and planned to stay there. Jane Fonda had reportedly said she did not wish to start a new career but suddenly changed her mind and moved back to LA.

Movie Scenes

The mansion where Jennifer Lopez picks up the dog she walks used as the exterior of the Governor’s mansion is the popular sitcom Benson(1979). In the movie, Charlotte and her friends are seen looking through her stuff when her friend makes a comment saying how most of her clothes are from Gucci. In the next scene, the friends are seen holding Gucci bags in a mall.

Goof ups

When Jennifer Lopez is shown walking 5 to 6 dogs on the beach, none of them are Dobermans, like she picked up in the previous scene. Her hair too appears to be in a pigtail and her outfits are darker. Minutes later, Jennifer Lopez’s hair is down, her hair brighter and there are 4 dogs and 2 of them are Dobermans.

