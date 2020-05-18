John Abraham Has Worked With These 5 Popular Filmmakers More Than Once

John Abraham is one of the most sought after names in Bollywood. He is a versatile actor who has cemented his place in Bollywood over the years. From action flicks like Dhoom and Force to comedy-dramas like Welcome Back and Garam Masala, John has featured in movies of all genres. The dapper actor has worked with the biggest banners and filmmakers in the Hindi Film Industry.

However, there are few selective filmmakers with whom John Abraham has done more than one film. So let us take a look at some famous Bollywood directors with whom John Abraham has worked more than once.

Five Bollywood directors with whom John Abraham has worked more than once

1. Nikhil Advani

Nikhil Advani is famous Bollywood filmmaker, who made a ground-breaking directorial debut with Kal Ho Na Ho. Post, KHNH he directed a romantic drama titled Salaam-e-Ishq. John Abraham was paired opposite Vidya Balan in the film. Salaam-e-Ishq released in 2007 and after a gap of 12 years, Nikhil Advani and John did another film Batla House. Unlike Salaam-e-Ishq, Batla House was a blockbuster hit at the box-office. It is a cop-drama with high octane action sequences.

2. Rohit Dhavan

Son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan made an impressive debut with comedy flick Desi Boyz. Starring John Abraham and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was a hit, and the dynamic duo of Rohit Dhawan and John came back with Dishoom in 2016. In this Rohit Dhawan's directorial venture, John Abraham shared screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The actor-director Jodi of Rohit Dhawan and John Abraham has given Bollywood, two hits and we can't wait for another. There were rumours of Rohit Dhawan's Dishoom 2 doing the rounds lately, however, no confirmation has been done yet.

3. Milap Zaveri

Milap Zaveri has been in the movie business for quite some time. The writer turned director stunned everyone with John Abraham's cop drama Satyamev Jayate. The film was a magnanimous hit at the box office. The makers of the film decided to make it into a franchise with Satyamev Jayate 2 is in the pipeline. Satyamev Jayate 2 will be Milap and John's second film together.

4. Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat directed John Abraham's blockbuster film Force in 2011. The film was a huge success and in 2016, the team came back with the action thriller Rocky Handsome. But this time it wasn't a success. Rocky Handsome failed to create magic on the silver screen. The story revolved around the rescue of an abducted young girl.

5. Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan is considered amongst the most bankable filmmakers in Bollywood. The popular director has done two films with the Dhoom actor and they are Kabul Express and New York. Even though Kabul Express tanked at the box-office but it got a lot of critical acclaims. New York, on the other hand, did exceptional business at the box-office. John Abraham played the lead in both these Kabir Khan's films.

