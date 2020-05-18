Genelia Deshmukh Speaks About Her Journey As Vegetarian As She Enjoys Organic Farm Food

Genelia Deshmukh recently took to social media to discuss and share her journey as a vegetarian. The actor posted a few pictures of her own farm. She also posted a delicious picture of cabbage soup as she went on to talk about how being vegetarian has affected her life.

Genelia Deshmukh speaks about her journey as a vegetarian as she enjoys organic farm food

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya' Trivia: Here Is All You Should Know

Genelia Deshmukh began by mentioning that Riteish Deshmukh’s mother had grown some cabbages in their farm a while ago. She added that the family has been relishing it for days and today they decided to make a soup. Genelia Deshmukh mentioned that they have been enjoying cabbages as part of salads almost every day.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's Behind-the-scenes Fun From First Installment Of 'Housefull'

Genelia Deshmukh first spoke about her journey as a vegetarian and said that she embraced the lifestyle by choice. Genelia then added that she thought it would be tough initially to stick to organic farm food. However, she was determined in her endeavour to make things work. The actor then added that it was on this journey that she realised the beauty of plants and began to appreciate the colours in them. Later on, she grew fond of their nutritional value as well. Genelia mentioned that in her journey she has learnt a lot and has also felt less cruel to animals

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh & Celebs Who Are Making Most Of Quarantine With Their Little Ones

Genelia Deshmukh then went on to speak about the benefits of fresh and organic farm food, by mentioning that she had heard of food colouring being used in food. The actor mentioned that she is against such practices as it degrades the quality of the food. She added that when she saw the purple cabbage, she was taken aback and truly enjoyed watching it. Genelia Deshmukh mentioned that the colour was all-natural and seemed so effortless in appearance. The actor then added that the soup has no food colouring and was made directly from farm to table. Genelia Deshmukh mentioned that it was very healthy and her kids too enjoyed it as though it was some kind of unicorn colour.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh's Most Melancholic Songs That His Fans Must Listen To

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.