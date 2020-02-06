Union Budget
Anil Kapoor Posts A 'Jhakas' Picture And Twitter Has The Best Reaction

Bollywood News

Anil Kapoor recently uploaded a stylish picture of himself. He asked his fans what caught their attention. Have a look at the hilarious comments.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
anil kapoor

Anil Kapoor recently posted a picture of himself in a car and asked his fans what caught their attention at the first go. The hilarious comments on the tweet cover everything, from his hair to his shoes.

Twitter has the best answers to Anil Kapoor’s question

Anil Kapoor recently uploaded a monochrome picture of himself across his social media platforms. He can be seen wearing a dark pair of pants, a dark coloured jacket with a striped shirt. He can also be seen wearing a pair of shades and a watch in accessories. The picture has been taken in an Audi car while the location for the post has been put up as Juhu, Maharashtra.

In the caption for the post, he has asked his fans what caught their attention first, his shoes, the car, or himself. Twitter had the most hilarious comments for this post of his. Have a look at the post and the comments here.

Read Anil Kapoor Talks About Playing Anjaney Agashe In 'Malang', Shares BTS Video

Also read The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, And Anil Kapoor's Hilarious Moments

Anil Kapoor in Malang

Anil Kapoor's character poster was recently revealed by the actor on his official Instagram handle. In the poster, a gun can be seen pointed towards him. He has written in the caption how taking lives is his habit. Have a look at the poster of Malang here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Image Courtesy: Anil Kapoor Twitter

Read Evergreen Anil Kapoor Has THESE Fitness Goals For His 'next Janam'

Also read Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra Reception: Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Sonam, Others At Shining Best

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
