Anil Kapoor Posts A 'Jhakas' Picture And Twitter Has The Best Reaction

Anil Kapoor recently posted a picture of himself in a car and asked his fans what caught their attention at the first go. The hilarious comments on the tweet cover everything, from his hair to his shoes.

Twitter has the best answers to Anil Kapoor’s question

Anil Kapoor recently uploaded a monochrome picture of himself across his social media platforms. He can be seen wearing a dark pair of pants, a dark coloured jacket with a striped shirt. He can also be seen wearing a pair of shades and a watch in accessories. The picture has been taken in an Audi car while the location for the post has been put up as Juhu, Maharashtra.

In the caption for the post, he has asked his fans what caught their attention first, his shoes, the car, or himself. Twitter had the most hilarious comments for this post of his. Have a look at the post and the comments here.

What's got your attention? Me, the car or the shoes?! (PS: There's no right answer here!) @exhibitmagazine ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

📸 @RohanShrestha

Styled By : @kshitijkankaria

Assisted By : @BeccaNadya & Ruhani Singh

Hair & MUA : Deepak Chauhan

Managed By : @jalalmortezai pic.twitter.com/iufOZqBaCm — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 5, 2020

Flexibility and socks. 🙂 — Ashley 🕸 (@Ashtabula42) February 5, 2020

Bad manners — indian@risk (@iphonised) February 5, 2020

The Hair definitely has my attention since 1989 — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) February 5, 2020

Socks 🧦😂😍 — Pooja Wattal (@wattal_pooja) February 5, 2020

Back seat — Subhas Soomarah (@SubhasSoomarah) February 5, 2020

one pose of yoga😀 — Sushree (@SushreeB) February 5, 2020

Anil Kapoor in Malang

Anil Kapoor's character poster was recently revealed by the actor on his official Instagram handle. In the poster, a gun can be seen pointed towards him. He has written in the caption how taking lives is his habit. Have a look at the poster of Malang here.

