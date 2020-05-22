Anil Kapoor Praises Trailer Of 'Tenet', Recalls Old Memory With Christopher Nolan

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor recently shared an anecdote from his memory lane where he recalled the time when he missed out on a role in the film Inception. Though he missed out on the opportunity, he feels lucky and fortunate enough to land his favourite director Christopher Nolan’s autograph for his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. The Slumdog Millionaire shared the trailer of the upcoming film Tenet and praised the director for his amazing vision and direction.

Anil Kapoor shares an old memory with Christopher Nolan

Anil took to his Twitter handle and shared the trailer of the much-awaited film. While sharing the clip, Anil recalled the time he could not bag a role in Inception but, managed to take an autograph on a Batman DVD cover for his son, Harsh. As per reports, Anil was thrilled when Christopher Nolan agreed to meet with him to discuss the role of Yusuf in the movie, but the actor had to use his Bollywood success to make it to the audition on time after his assistant’s in-car global positioning system failed and they found themselves lost in Los Angeles.

Remember meeting Christopher Nolan for a part in Inception which did not materialise for me at the time but I did get his autograph on a Batman DVD cover for @HarshKapoor_! The @TENETFilm trailer is amazing & I know it will bring the audiences back in the theatres to watch it! https://t.co/B8dWpCCZfs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020

Moreover, the trailer of the fil received much appreciation from the fans. Set in the world of international espionage, the trailer has left the fans inquisitive to know more about ‘what’, if not ‘when’. The concept of time inversion is introduced through words and visuals, making it clear that the film is not about time travel as assumed earlier. Teased with the film’s title, Tenet -- a palindrome, time can move both backward and forward in this new reality.

The film, which features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles, revolves around agents who are trying to prevent World War III from happening. This new trailer also reveals several new details and plotlines of the upcoming sci-fi film that were not talked about in the first trailer.

The new Tenet trailer focuses heavily on John David Washington. It also reveals that the character of the film needs to find a man who is well versed in time travel, to stop World War III. For the unversed, the film is directed by Christopher Nolan, and will also feature Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in the supporting roles.

