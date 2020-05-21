Anil Kapoor Sweats It Out At Home Post Anniversary; Says 'I Must Do The Time' | Watch

Anil Kapoor's dedication towards his physical fitness amid the coronavirus imposed lockdown is applause-worthy. After leaving us in awe with his workout motivation in his previous Instagram posts, Anil Kapoor posted a video through his Instagram stories earlier on Thursday where he can be seen sweating it out at the home gym. He revealed that it was important to 'burn off the calories' after he indulged in anniversary cakes.

Anil Kapoor captioned the video, "I enjoyed committing the crime- eating all the anniversary cakes... now I must do the time and burn off those calories!"

Have a look:

On the occasion of his 36th wedding anniversary on May 19, Bollywood megastar Anil Kapoor took to his social media to wish his wife Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary. Anil Kapoor, in a lengthy Instagram post, mentioned how he proposed to his then-girlfriend and got married within a day.

The actor also recalled that it was never ‘career or love', but ‘love AND career’ for the couple. While sharing the post on Instagram, he shared a series of pictures, two of which were from his wedding day back in 1984.

Last week, the Welcome actor had shared a few pictures of himself in a lean avatar and captioned it with a long note about the importance of immunity for not just the body but also the mind.

Kapoor wrote, "Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off . But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling , move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way, remove what clouds of doubt have come over me . If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right . So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve."

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

