An Owl Dances To The Beats Of Anil Kapoor's '1 2 Ka 4'; Parineeti And Aparshakti Adore It

A video has been making rounds on the internet. Recently, it took social media by storm and even actors Aparshakti Khurana and Parineeeti Chopra have been seen loving it. It is a video of an owl dancing to one of the most iconic Anil Kapoor's songs 1 2 ka 4. Read further ahead to know more details:

Owl dances at the beats of Anil Kapoor's 1 2 ka 4

Recently, a video took the internet by storm where viewers could see that an owl dancing to the beats of 1 2 ka 4, a song from the Anil Kapoor film Ram Lakhan. It is an edited video, but viewers, as well as celebrities, are adoring it. In the video, an owl is jumping back and forth and is moving his head to the beat of the song. It has been re-posted several times on this internet. Recently, it was also posted by the official social media handle of FilterCopy and it garnered over 6 lakh likes from fans. Aparshakti Khurana commented on the photo saying that it is the best: "Hahahahahahahaha bestttt"

Parineeti Chopra has also shared this video on her official social media handle. She shared it in the story section of her Instagram account. She captioned it saying that it made her day and expressed her love toward veteran actor Anil Kapoor saying, "This made me laugh♥ Thank you @Anilkapoor sir." Here is the video of this dancing owl that has been adored by netizens and celebrities alike:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in the film Takht. In the period drama film, Anil Kapoor will be playing the role of Shah Jahan. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of Dara Shukoh and Vicky Kaushal will play Aurangzeb. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in the supporting roles. It is said that this historical drama will be revolving around the enmity between Vicky Kaushal's Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh's Dara Shukoh, for the throne that belongs to their father. Fans of the actors are highly anticipating the release of this film. Currently, it is in the pre-production phase according to reports.

