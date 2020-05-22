Intriguing Trivia About Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Starrer Action-thriller 'Pukar'

Anil Kapoor's movies have often been very successful at the box-office. Be it Laadla, Judaai, Mr. India, Nayak, or Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has showcased his versatility and has been a constant favorite among the audiences. Anil Kapoor's movies that remain widely popular include Nayak, Pukar, Mr. India, Malang, Tezab, Total Dhamaal, Ram Lakhan, and many more. Read on to know some of the fascinating facts from Anil Kapoor's superhit film, Pukar.

Anil Kapoor's Pukar: Interesting trivia about the film

The popular action and thriller-based film Pukar released in the year 2000. The film was directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri in prominent roles. The film's cinematography was done by Ashok Mehta, Santosh Sivan, Baba Azmi, and Chota K. Naidu.

The film centers around the life of Major Jaidev who saves a politician from a terrorist. Later, the terrorist and his goons join hands with his childhood friend Anjali and together plot to ruin his life. The music of the film became widely popular and the film overall won many awards along with the National Film Award for Best Actor.

In the song, Que sera sera, Madhuri and Prabhu Deva danced together for the first time.

Actor Anil Kapoor received the national award for the film, Pukar.

Bollywood Brass Band did an instrumental version of the songs, Ek Tu Hi Bharosa and Kismat Se Tum Hum Ko Mile for the album Rahmania for this film.

For this film, many heroines like Raveena, Shilpa Shetty, and Urmila turned down the second lead role. Madhuri and Shilpa Shirodkar's secretary Rakeshnath later got in Shilpa's sister Namrata Shirodkar for the role. She had just then got a role in Sanjay Dutt's Vaastav.

The song, Hai Jaana had the sample from the Solace song Sleeping Sober from the album, Opium Head.

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, after completing over 50 years in the industry, for the very first time, appeared in a film. She appeared at the climax of the film, singing her own song.

Actor Om Puri was initially supposed to make a cameo in the song Kay Sera Sera and do a small dance, but director Rajkumar Santoshi decided to keep the focus on Madhuri and Prabhudeva.

Pukar also had a theatrical release in Canada.

