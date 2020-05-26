Anil Kapoor recalls Anupam Kher's 36 'incredible' years in films, calls him a 'chameleon'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher completed 36 years in the entertainment industry on May 25 and commemorated the milestone through his Twitter handle by sharing a video. He shared that his first film as an actor, the 1984 drama Saaransh, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, released on May 25 that year which marked his debut. Taking to the joyous occasion, versatile actor Anil Kapoor congratulated the star for his work in the industry and praised him for winning hearts through his iconic roles and films.

Anil Kapoor appreciates Anupam Kher's acting in films

The Malang: Unleash the Madness actor took to his Instagram story and reposted the video shared by Anupam on his Instagram page on the special occasion. Anil congratulated the star and hailed his work in the film industry. Anil while captioning the story wrote that its been 36 years to the actor and entertainer in the film industry who has managed to impress fans with his stellar acting and win their hearts. He also called Anupam a “chameleon” who knows how to disguise himself as per the role he is offered. Anil recalled the veteran actor’s journey in the industry and called it ‘beautiful, inspiring, and incredible.’

Read: Mahesh Bhatt Thanks Anupam Kher As Their 'inspired Creation' 'Saaransh' Clocks 36 Years

Read: Anupam Kher Completes 36 Years In Film Industry; Thanks Fans For The 'incredible Journey'

Anupam also shared a video montage of clips from some of his iconic performances on the screen, including Hindi and English films and series, along with a heartfelt note for his journey in the industry so far. Anupam Kher, all of 28 in his debut film, had portrayed an old and aged man B V Pradhan and received critical appreciation for his performance in the film. He played the role of a father who hears of the untimely demise of his son settled in New York and goes through the immense struggle to retrieve his ashes from the customs office in India. Saaransh featured veteran actors Rohini Hattangadi and Soni Razdan along with Anupam Kher and was also chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but it wasn't nominated.

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

Read: 33 Years Of Mr India: Anil Kapoor On Reconciling With Kishore Kumar, Laxmikant Pyarelal

Read: 'Have A Malang Day!': Anil Kapoor Wishes 'amazing' Co-star Kunal Kemmu On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.