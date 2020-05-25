Mahesh Bhatt Thanks Anupam Kher As Their 'inspired Creation' 'Saaransh' Clocks 36 Years

Mahesh Bhatt is a well-known director and producer in the Indian cinema industry. He recently took to his social media to praise Anupam Kher on completing 36 years of their movie Saaransh. Read ahead to know all about his sweet gesture-

Mahesh Bhatt praises Anupam Kher as Saaranch completes 36 years

Mahesh Bhatt has been in the industry for a very long time. Throughout his career, Bhatt has worked with many popular and talented actors. One such actor who has often been spotted working with Mahesh Bhatt is Anupam Kher. The director-actor duo has not only created magic on-screen together, but also share a great camaraderie off-screen. On Monday, May 25, 2020, Mahesh Bhatt took to his Twitter handle to praise Anupam Kher on completing 36 years of their movie Saaransh.

36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence. Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ #Saaransh pic.twitter.com/LA91wmuL6R — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 25, 2020

Fans showered a lot of love on the post and it crossed more than 6000 likes in just a few minutes. The post also received love as fans spammed the post with comments that read:

No amount of talent can really help your heart love... Better be a good human being than a fine actor.

Saaransh low budget movie and very emotional and truely expressive abt society..tnx mr mahesh bhatt for this movie..love u , Outstanding film. Outstanding performances from Anupam Kher and Rohini Hattangady. That line, "Parvati, tumhare chehre ki jhuriyon mein mere jeevan ka saaransh hai,” and the way it is said, will always stay with me, One of Bhatt saab's greatest works, along with Janam and Arth.

He is really one of the best actor of his era and wonderful human being too. He played all type of characters with his excellent talent, Anupam.G. At the top of his acting....carrier. Great scene.

Saw it thrice @ Minor theatre Andheri 28yrs ago. Your craftsmanship in directing the movie was also superb. You brought the best of the talent of Anupam Kher. You were understudy to Raj Khosla who in turn was groomed under Guru Dutt. Shades reflected in yr work, and more.

It was one of the most lovable films of all time.Anupam Sir was at his best.Morethan 10 times I have seen still want to watch more

About Saaransh

Saaransh is a Mahesh Bhatt directorial, that released in 1984. The movie cast included Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan, and Rohini Hattangadi in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an old couple who rent a spare room in their house after the recent death of the bread earner of the family, their only son. A budding actress starts living with them, who is in love with a local politician's son. The movie did very well at the box-office and the performances of all the actors were also much-appreciated. Anupam Kher also won a Filmfare for Best Actor award.

