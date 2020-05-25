Anupam Kher Completes 36 Years In Film Industry; Thanks Fans For The 'incredible Journey'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher completed 36 years in the entertainment industry on Monday and commemorated the milestone through his Twitter handle. He shared that his first film as an actor, the 1984 drama Saaransh, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, released on May 25 that year and marked his debut in the film industry. Kher also shared a video montage of clips from some of his iconic performances on the screen, including Hindi and English films and series, along with a heartfelt note for his journey in the industry so far.

My 1st film #Saaransh was released on 25th May, 1984. I complete 36 years in the world of entertainment today. It has been an incredible journey so far. God has been kind. And you, my audiences have given me so much love. THANK YOU!! 🙏🙏😍 #36YearsOfAnupam #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai pic.twitter.com/rFpBVHMK3F — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 25, 2020

Anupam Kher, all of 28 in his debut film, had portrayed an old and aged man B V Pradhan and received critical appreciation for his performance in the film. He played the role of a father who hears of the untimely demise of his son settled in New York and goes through the immense struggle to retrieve his ashes from the customs office in India. Saaransh featured veteran actors Rohini Hattangadi and Soni Razdan along with Anupam Kher and was also chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but it wasn't nominated.

Anupam Kher's social media updates have been a respite from the distress caused by the frenzy of the novel coronavirus all across the globe. The veteran actor has shared anecdotes from his life, poems and musings for his fans and followers and has now started his own new homemade series titled 'When Bittu Meets Anupam'. He shares these hilarious interactions between his alter-ego Bittu and himself as they make the most out of the lockdown.

Anupam Kher has been under self-quarantine ever since he returned from the US where he had been working on the medical drama New Amsterdam. He returned to his home in Mumbai a day after the nationwide lockdown was implemented by the Government of India to curb the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. Through social media, the actor has, since, advocated the guidelines and safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic as advised by the health regulatory authorities.

