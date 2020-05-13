Anil Kapoor Remembers His 'James' Rishi Kapoor, Shares Ranbir-Sonam's Launch Party Photos

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor has shared 'one of his happiest memories' with his childhood friend and late actor Rishi Kapoor through Instagram. The Welcome actor shared throwback pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's career launch party in 2007 where he can be seen posing with late actor Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor as proud parents. Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Saawariya which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Anil Kapoor captioned the post as he thought of his 'James'- late actor Rishi Kapoor and said that sharing the career launch of their children is a happy memory of his life. He wrote, "Remembering James....Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life...".



Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor breathed hi least on Apruil 30 at a hospital in Mumbai after battling cancer for almost 2 years. His death has been a huge blow to the film industry and to his close friends, like actor Anil Kapoor, who have been keeping his memories alive by sharing anecdotes and photos through social media. On his passing, Anil Kapoor had shared a post where he explained why he would call the late actor 'James' as he shared a collage of the enigmatic American actor James Dean and charming Rishi Kapoor from his youth.

He said, "The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me..."



What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

