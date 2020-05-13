Anil Kapoor Is Sonam And Rhea's Biggest Cheerleader; See Pics

Actor Anil Kapoor is a doting father to his children Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Almost half of his pictures on social media are dedicated to his daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, either promoting their movie or proudly boasting about his daughters' achievements.

Times when Anil Kapoor turned cheerleader for his daughters

Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor never leaves a chance to wish his daughter, Sonam, on social media and also write all good things about her. On her birthday, he told her how proud he was to have her as his daughter and also wrote how she inspires him. He also shared another picture of his daughter Sonam Kapoor who wore outfits designed by Rhea Kapoor. Anil Kapoor cheered for them and told his daughters how proud he was, for they are creating fashion and art.

Rhea Kapoor

On the occasion of his elder daughter's birthday, Anil Kapoor reminded his daughter how proud he was to have a sharp and intelligent daughter who keeps him on his toes to become a better person. He also said that Rhea Kapoor knows how to handle everything life throws at her with grace. Anil Kapoor also shared he is blessed to have a daughter who he can share everything with.

Anil Kapoor shared a throwback picture with his daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were playing with their father and in the caption, Anil Kapoor told mentioned that his daughters were his superwomen.

