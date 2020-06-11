Anil Kapoor remembers legendary actor Feroz Khan as 'Janbaaz' clocks 34 years

As the 1986 film Janbaaz clocked 34 years on June 10, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, shared memories in the form of throwback pictures on social media. The 63-year-old actor shared several pictures along with his film's co-stars Feroz Khan and Dimple Kapadia and penned a heartfelt note. The actor penned a note while remembering the legendary actor Feroz Khan on the special day.

Anil Kapoor remembers Feroz Khan as Janbaaz clocks 34 years

The Malang actor shared the post on his Twitter handle where he recalled his beautiful journey with legendary actor Feroz Khan who was also the director of the film. The actor who got nostalgic over the film clocking 34 years, penned a note on the micro-blogging while remembering his co-actor. Anil wrote that as the film completed 34 years, he could still remember one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a childlike nature but lion-hearted filmmakers of the industry. Feroz Khan. He also narrated his experience of working the great actor him and called it an extremely “memorable experience” in Janbaaz as both a director and a co-star.

Read: Anil Kapoor's Most Memorable Throwback Pictures With His Family

Read: Here Are 5 Reasons Why Anil Kapoor's 'Mr. India' Is A Cult Film

Remembering one of the finest, extremely stylish, with a child like nature but lion hearted film makers of our industry...Feroz Khan. Working with him was an extremely memorable experience... in Janbaaz as a filmmaker / co star & in Welcome as a co star! #34YearsOfJanbaaz pic.twitter.com/mE2m6Ep7nc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 10, 2020

The flick Janbaaz revolves around two brothers Rajesh (Feroz Khan) and Amar Singh (Anil Kapoor). The former was a cop who fought against substance abuse, while the latter had a toxic relationship with Reshma (Dimple Kapadia). The film also featured Anil Kapoor's late sister-in-law Sridevi as Feroz Khan's love interest, and late actor Amrish Puri as Feroz Khan and Anil Kapoor's on-screen father. Shakti Kapoor was the antagonist. The film was a commercial success and was way ahead of its time.

Anil and Feroz had also worked together in the hit comedy film, Welcome. Feroz Khan’s role as RDX and Anil’s Majnu Bhai were big hits with the fans. Feroz Khan died in 2009 at his farmhouse in Bangalore after battling cancer for a year. He was 69 when he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor who was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. His upcoming projects include Takht, in which he will play Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The film also stars other prominent personalities including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Collaborations With Anil Kapoor

Read: Anil Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Both Scared Of Sonam Kapoor; Banter Hilariously On Her B'day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.