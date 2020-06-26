Anil Kapoor Reveals His Favourite Thing About Nephew Arjun Kapoor On His Birthday

Arjun Kapoor who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, ringed on his 35th birthday on June 26. The actor has been receiving adorable wishes from friends and family on social media. Recently, veteran actor Anil Kapoor penned beautiful wishes for his nephew on social media along with a series of throwback pictures. Anil praised the actor and revealed one favourite thing about the actor in the birthday post.

Anil Kapoor's birthday wishes for nephew Arjun Kapoor

Anil has always been a very fit actor and does not let his age reflect in his mannerism and on-screen roles. The actor shared pictures on his Twitter handle which seems to be from the promotions of his last outing Mubarakan with Arjun. Calling him ‘chachu,’ Anil penned the beautiful post and confessed that Arjun has this quality in him that he makes people feel loved and cared in his life which is the favourite thing of Anil about Arjun. At last, Anil blessed the actor with years of positivity, fun, humour and all the madness.

Happy Birthday Chachu, @arjunk26!!

You always make all the people in your life feel loved and cared for.. It's my favorite thing about you!

Here's to many more years of positivity, fun, humour and all the other madness that ensues when we get together! pic.twitter.com/mrmtQaZz3k — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 26, 2020

Apart from Anil, Arjun’s younger sister Anshula Kapoor has penned a special heartfelt note for him and shared it along with an adorable throwback photo. She wished her 'most favourite human' through the sweetest words as she said, "YOU are my home." Anshula also spoke about how Arjun has always been by her side and never let her feel the absence of a mother. She wrote, "You’ve never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can’t breathe without her."

She added, "You’ve given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You’ve moved heaven and earth to make sure I’m taken care of and loved. You’re the reason I’ve never felt like I’m alone. You’re that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head, and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love. For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favourite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don’t ever want to live in a world that you’re not in. Love you to infinity. I’ve got your back, and you’ve got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾"

