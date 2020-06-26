Arjun Kapoor Quiz: Only A True Fan Of '2 States' Actor Can Answer All Questions

Arjun Kapoor has been a part of several successful films over the years. The actor kickstarted his acting career with Ishaqzaade and he garnered widespread attention for his performance in the film. Since then there has been no turning back for the actor. He has also received numerous awards and nominations for his works. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor.

Arjun Kapoor quiz

1. What was Arjun Kapoor’s job before he became an actor?

Assistant Director

Associate producer

Spot Boy

Scriptwriter

2. What is the debut movie of Arjun Kapoor?

Aurangzeb

2 States

Gunday

Ishaqzaade

3. Which was Arjun Kapoor’s movie alongside Priyanka Chopra?

2 States

Finding Fanny

Gunday

Ishaqzaade

4. Which class did Arjun Kapoor fail?

Class 10

Class 9

Class 12

Class 11

5. Which two sisters has Arjun Kapoor worked with?

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Kajol and Tanishaa

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

6. Which Arjun Kapoor movie is set in Goa?

Aurangzeb

Gunday

Finding Fanny

Ishaqzaade

7. In which year was Arjun Kapoor featured as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

2015

2016

2017

2018

8. Which university does Arjun Kapoor study in '2 States'?

IIT Guwahati

IIT Mumbai

IIM Ahemdabad

IIM Lucknow

9. What is the name of Arjun Kapoor’s character in the movie Half Girlfriend?

Manan

Mohit

Madhav

Mayank

10. Which language does Arjun Kapoor’s character find difficult to speak in Half Girlfriend?

Hindi

Tamil

English

Spanish

11. Who is known to be Arjun Kapoor’s best friend in the industry?

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranveer Singh

Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann Khurrana

12. Which movie of Arjun Kapoor is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu?

Mubarakan

Aurangzeb

Finding Fanny

Tevar

Arjun Kapoor quiz- answers

1. What was Arjun Kapoor’s job before he became an actor?

Answer- Assistant Director

2. What is the debut movie of Arjun Kapoor?

Answer- Ishaqzaade

3. Which was Arjun Kapoor’s movie alongside Deepika Padukone?

Answer- Finding Fanny

4. Which class did Arjun Kapoor fail?

Answer-Class 11

5. Which two sisters has Arjun Kapoor worked with?

Answer-Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

6. Which Arjun Kapoor movie is set in Goa?

Answer-Finding Fanny

7. In which year was Arjun Kapoor featured as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Answer-2015

8. Which university does Arjun Kapoor study in movie 2 states?

Answer-IIM Ahemdabad

9. What is the name of Arjun Kapoor’s character in the movie Half Girlfriend?

Answer-Madhav

10. Which language does Arjun Kapoor’s character find difficult to speak in Half Girlfriend?

Answer-English

11. Who is known to be Arjun Kapoor’s best friend in the industry?

Answer- Ranveer Singh

12. Which movie of Arjun Kapoor is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu?

Answer- Tevar

