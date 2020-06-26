Arjun Kapoor Quiz: Only A True Fan Of '2 States' Actor Can Answer All Questions

Quick links:
Arjun Kapoor has been a part of several successful films over the years. The actor kickstarted his acting career with Ishaqzaade and he garnered widespread attention for his performance in the film. Since then there has been no turning back for the actor. He has also received numerous awards and nominations for his works. Take the quiz if you are one of his fans and see how much you know about the actor.
1. What was Arjun Kapoor’s job before he became an actor?
2. What is the debut movie of Arjun Kapoor?
4. Which class did Arjun Kapoor fail?
5. Which two sisters has Arjun Kapoor worked with?
6. Which Arjun Kapoor movie is set in Goa?
7. In which year was Arjun Kapoor featured as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi?
8. Which university does Arjun Kapoor study in '2 States'?
9. What is the name of Arjun Kapoor’s character in the movie Half Girlfriend?
10. Which language does Arjun Kapoor’s character find difficult to speak in Half Girlfriend?
11. Who is known to be Arjun Kapoor’s best friend in the industry?
12. Which movie of Arjun Kapoor is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu?
1. What was Arjun Kapoor’s job before he became an actor?
Answer- Assistant Director
2. What is the debut movie of Arjun Kapoor?
Answer- Ishaqzaade
3. Which was Arjun Kapoor’s movie alongside Deepika Padukone?
Answer- Finding Fanny
4. Which class did Arjun Kapoor fail?
Answer-Class 11
5. Which two sisters has Arjun Kapoor worked with?
Answer-Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra
6. Which Arjun Kapoor movie is set in Goa?
Answer-Finding Fanny
7. In which year was Arjun Kapoor featured as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi?
Answer-2015
8. Which university does Arjun Kapoor study in movie 2 states?
Answer-IIM Ahemdabad
9. What is the name of Arjun Kapoor’s character in the movie Half Girlfriend?
Answer-Madhav
10. Which language does Arjun Kapoor’s character find difficult to speak in Half Girlfriend?
Answer-English
11. Who is known to be Arjun Kapoor’s best friend in the industry?
Answer- Ranveer Singh
12. Which movie of Arjun Kapoor is a remake of Telugu film Okkadu?
Answer- Tevar
