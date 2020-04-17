Anil Kapoor Reveals His 'state Of Mind' Through Pictures Amid Lockdown; See Post Here

Anil Kapoor is cooped up inside his house during the lockdown just like everyone else. However, the actor still regularly interacts with his fans on social media. Recently, Anil Kapoor shared multiple photos on his Instagram page where he revealed his "state of mind" during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Anil Kapoor shows off his fitness routine & his state of mind during lockdown

Also Read | Did you know Tabu beatboxed one of the songs in Anil Kapoor's 'Virasat'? Read trivia

The above photos were shared online by Anil Kapoor on his official Instagram page. The photos show off Anil Kapoor's daily workout routine and in the caption, the Mr India actor also asks his fans to 'stay home and stay fit' during the COVID-19 lockdown. Moreover, Anil Kapoor also wrote "State Of Mind" in the caption for his photos, implying that working out was his way of passing time during the pandemic.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'Beta': Interesting Facts About Madhuri Dixit Starrer

Some of the pictures were also tagged with inspirational quotes. One image featured Anil Kapoor lifting weights and was tagged with the quote, "The time you enjoy wasting, is not wasted time."

Another image featured Abraham Lincoln's quote, "The best way to predict your future is to create it." The next image was tagged with, "The journey is just as important as the destination", while the final image read, "In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.

Also Read | Did you know Anil Kapoor had first rejected 'Malang'? Read interesting trivia

Many of Anil Kapoor's fans were impressed with his dedication for fitness and workout. However, some fans were more amused by his quotes. Here are some of the comments that fans left behind on the post.

[Anil Kapoor Instagram]

Just a few days ago, Anil Kapoor shared similar workout photos on Instagram. Moreover, even his previous photos had similar inspirational quotes. The actor seems to have completely dedicated himself to his workout routine to stay fit during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor’s best films on Amazon Prime Video that fans can binge-watch to kill boredom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.