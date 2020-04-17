Did You Know Anil Kapoor Had First Rejected 'Malang'? Read Interesting Trivia

Malang is a romantic-action movie helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie was jointly bankrolled by Ankur Garg, Krishnan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Jay Shewakraman. Malang marks the second collaboration of Mohit Suri with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Khemu after Kalyug. The movie portrays Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in prominent roles. Here are a few interesting trivia about Malang that will astonish you.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's 'Beta': Interesting Facts About Madhuri Dixit Starrer

Malang Trivia

Director Mohit Suri first offered Disha Patani’s role to Kriti Sanon. However, Kriti Sanan could not commit to the movie and confirm dates for the movie because of her busy schedule.

The same skull mask that Aditya Roy Kapur has worn in Malang was also used while going to public places for the promotion of the movie.

Anil Kapoor first rejected the role however later he agreed to do Malang. Mohit Suri wanted Anil Kapoor to wear all black masks however he did not agree to it and wore a uniform. The red glasses donned by Anil Kapoor in Malang was Mohit Suri’s choice but it was Anil Kapoor’s decision to have whites in his hair.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor Posts About Celebrating Anupam Kher's Success With A Drink, Gets Trolled

Anil Kapoor played the role of a cop in a movie for the first time after his 2013 movie Shootout At Wadala.

After essaying the role of an antagonist in many daily soaps like Haasil and Ek Haseena Thi, Vatsal Seth played his negative role on the big screen in Malang.

One of the old classic songs Aaj Ki Raat Aane Ko Hai from the 1972 movie Anamika is frequently played in the movie.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's 'Ram Lakhan': Interesting And Lesser-known Facts

Anil Kapoor shared his first look from the movie Malang on December 25, 2019, on his 63rd birthday.

Eli Avram’s role was kept secretive until the release of the movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur has two different looks in Malang.

Mohit Suri reportedly told Aditya Roy Kapur that he won’t begin shooting Malang until he built his physique.

Kunal Kemmu and Vatsal Seth are essaying the Christian characters in the movie. However, in real life none of them is Catholic. While Keith Sequiera is a Catholic and is playing a Hindu character.

Anil Kapoor shared a picture with co-actors from the sets of Malang on social media. The ageless picture made his fans go gaga. Fans filled his comment section describing that he looks younger than his other co-actors.

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor's 'Laadla': Fascinating Trivia About The Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.