Anil Kapoor’s Best Films On Amazon Prime Video That Fans Can Binge-watch To Kill Boredom

Anil Kapoor is one of the most recognised Indian actor and producer, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred Hindi-language films, as well as international films and television series. He has also won numerous awards in his career, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories.

Anil Kapoor appeared in his first film with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979) that marked as his debut. In his 40 years long career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has given the industry some great films. Here are the best films of Anil Kapoor on Amazon Prime Video that will help you kill boredom during the quarantine. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor’s best films on Amazon Prime Video

Lamhe (1991)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, alongside Sridevi. The film also had Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The movie is considered to be Anil Kapoor’s most cherished film, with soul-stirring music and a story of moments of passion, of ecstasy and of life-changing love.

1942: A Love Story (1994)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1942: A Love Story, alongside Manisha Koirala. The film also cast Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolved around a young Indian couple, both from wealthy backgrounds, who find themselves caught up in the 1940's Indian revolutionary movement against their families who are under the thumb of a sadistic British general.

Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Satish Kaushik’s Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, alongside Kajol. The film also had Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around a woman who not knowing what consequences she would face, signs a year-long marriage contract with a business tycoon to end her family's poverty.

Fanney Khan (2018)

Anil Kapoor played the lead character in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao are also a part of the lead cast of the film. The plot of the film revolves around Fanney Khan, a struggling singer who wants to make his daughter a big name in the music world.

Pagalpanti (2019)

Anil Kapoor was a part of the lead cast of Anees Bazmee’s multistarrer film, Pagalpanti. The other lead actors of the film include John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda. The plot of the film revolves around three men, who are considered as losers in their lives by the people, plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money.

